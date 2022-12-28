North Shore Bank Announces Haney Promotion

North Shore Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Haney to Chief Risk Officer.

Rick has been in the banking industry for over 33 years, spending the last 20 years as part of the North Shore Bank team. In his expanded role, Rick will continue to manage Enterprise Risk Management, Compliance, Security, and Fraud. Haney holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University and is a 2010 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

“Rick’s many years of experience pertaining to enterprise risk management are integral to the success of our Bank as he will continue to oversee risk and compliance functions throughout our organization,” stated Ken Johnson, President/CEO of North Shore Bank. North Shore Bank is an independent, locally-owned and managed community bank with locations in Duluth, Hermantown, Cloquet and Superior. North Shore Bank offers a full array of personal and business banking products, mortgage and insurance services, and a full selection of trust and investment services, including private banking and retirement solutions. More info at www.northshore.bank.