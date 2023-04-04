North Shore Bank Adds Banking Industry Veteran to Their Team

North Shore Bank is pleased to announce Hilary Hodgman has been recently hired in the role of Private Banking Manager for our Private Banking division. She is working directly with our private banking clients to help them achieve their financial goals.

Hilary Hodgman brings 30 years of experience in the banking industry to her role at North Shore Private Banking. Hilary’s roles in the financial industry include a variety of positions such as teller, bank manager, and mortgage originator. Hilary prides herself on connecting with her clients and building trusted, long-term relationships with them. Hilary has an extensive knowledge base and is very connected in the community.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Hilary has joined us,” said Matt Vaillant, Vice President of Private Banking. “Her talent and reputation for customer service and community involvement is perfectly matched with North Shore’s longstanding culture. Hilary, without doubt, will bring incredible value to her co-workers and clients alike!”

Hilary is a 2013 Graduate of the Leadership Duluth program and has been a Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador since 2011. Hilary was a Steering Committee Member of Leadership Duluth from 2015-2021, and held the position of Chair from 2018-2021. She has also been involved with the Duluth Edison School Board in various positions over the years, was a Duluth Edison Charter Schools Legacy Foundation Board member, and is currently on the Realtors As Neighbors Foundation Board of Directors. In addition to her extensive volunteerism, Hilary has been honored with receiving the Ambassador of the Year award in 2014, and the Volunteer of the Year award in 2018 through the Duluth Chamber.