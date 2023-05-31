Nik Bayuk Selected for 2023 Minnesota Young American Leaders Program

North Shore Bank is pleased to announce that Nik Bayuk, Mortgage Compliance Officer, has been named to the Duluth cohort for the 2023 Minnesota Young American Leaders Program (MYALP). Bayuk will join over 50 leaders to focus on inclusive economic development and areas for growth in Minnesota. Successful applicants were chosen based on their track record and potential trajectory in both their professional and civic engagement.

“We are thrilled that Nik was selected for this valuable program,” said Ken Johnson, North Shore Bank President and CEO. “His compliance and operations experience will be beneficial to his cohort as they work together to improve our state and region.”

As Mortgage Compliance Officer, Bayuk ensures that North Shore Bank complies with the laws and regulations governing mortgage lending. Bayuk obtained his bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from UWS.

YALP originated at Harvard Business School in 2015 with the aim of bringing city-based cohorts of rising leaders from business, government, and non-profit organizations together to increase their knowledge of the state and trajectory of our national and regional economic development, provide tools for cross-sector collaboration, and grow networks of leaders to collaborate for public good in the future. North Shore Bank offers a full array of personal and business banking products, mortgage services, insurance services, and a full selection of trust & investment services, including private banking and retirement solutions. More at: www.northshore.bank.