National Bank of Commerce hires Jennifer Hegna as Commercial Banker

National Bank of Commerce (NBC), continues its growth and expansion with the addition of a new associate, hiring Jennifer Hegna as a Commercial Banker. Jennifer grew up calling Esko, MN home. She furthered her education by attending the University at Albany where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management. With seven years in banking, Jennifer comes to NBC with great experience and passion. She stated, “I look forward to cultivating relationships and helping my clients make more possible.” Jennifer will work out of NBC’s Superior - Main location located at 1127 Tower Ave. She is a member of the Douglas County Historical Society board, the Alpaca Owners Association Advisory board, the Douglas County Leadership 2023 program, and a Mentor North Fundraising volunteer. Brian Milliken, Chief Commercial Banking Officer stated, “Jennifer values relationships with customers and truly demonstrates a passion for the community. She’s a great fit for NBC and we’re thrilled to have her as the newest addition to our commercial lending team!”