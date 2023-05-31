Members Cooperative Credit Union Awards Future Leaders Scholarships

Members Cooperative Credit Union (MCCU) has announced the winners of its 2023 Future Leaders Scholarship Program. The scholarship awards are presented annually to graduating high school seniors to support their pursuit of higher education. MCCU has selected the following 11 college-bound seniors for scholarships totaling $10,000:

Aren Carlson, Duluth, $2,500

Colin Willemsen, Duluth, $1,000

Quinn Trottier, Breezy Point, $1,000

Brooklyn Dickey, Cambridge, $1,000

William Manor, Woodbury, $1,000

Samantha Much, Palisade, $1,000

Eleanor Ness, Duluth, $500

Laura Stephenson, Sturgeon Lake, $500

Colten Danelski, Duluth, $500

Andre Good, Duluth, $500

Ashley Beckrich, Duluth, $500

Since creating the Future Leaders Scholarship program in 2014, the MCCU Community Youth Foundation has awarded nearly $100,000 to graduating high school seniors as part of its commitment to supporting the communities it serves. About Members Cooperative Credit Union

With a mission to make our communities stronger, our employees happier, and our world better, MCCU offers local service, smart financial products, and dynamic education programs. MCCU has been uniting communities since 1936 and serving its member/owners with more locations than any other credit union in the region. For more information on MCCU, visit membersccu.org or call 218-625-8500.