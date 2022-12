Mark T. Signorelli Retirement

THE END of an ERA : please stop by the office NOVEMBER 30, 2022, 11AM-2PM as his practice of law for over 50 years comes to a close.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.