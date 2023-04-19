Labor & Delivery Nurse Saranae Thimm, RNC, Awarded St. Luke’s First DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

St. Luke’s Labor & Delivery Nurse Saranae Thimm, RNC, is the first person ever at St. Luke’s to have received a DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses.

Thimm earned the award after being nominated by one of her patients who suffered a miscarriage. The patient wrote that Thimm took the time to discuss every single detail with them. The patient shared that she had hoped and prayed for a nurse to treat them with kindness and compassion and Saranae was the answers to her prayers.

“Saranae gives the time and attention to her patients that they deserve,” Maternal Child Health Manager Stephanie Forslund said. “She has so much confidence with her nursing skills that her patients feel confident they are getting the best possible care.”

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program for nurses.