Kristi L. Hultman, MD joins Orthopaedic Associates

Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth, P.A. is pleased to announce Dr. Kristi L. Hultman has joined the surgical department as a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon, focusing on sports medicine.

Dr. Hultman specializes in sports injuries including ACL reconstructions, rotator cuff injuries, cartilage procedures, and shoulder and knee replacements.

She is a graduate of University of Minnesota Medical School and completed her residency at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University. Dr. Hultman completed her fellowship at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Hultman will see patients at Orthopaedic Associates’ Duluth, VRMC, and Hibbing clinics. Once opened, she will also be available at the new Rock Ridge clinic in Virginia.

“I played a lot of sports growing up,” said Dr. Hultman. “So I enjoy taking care of athletes, from recreational to professional levels.”

She has previously worked with members of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers, as well as St. Cloud State Women’s Hockey and other college and high school teams.

Dr. Hultman will be seeing patients at the Duluth and Hibbing clinics as well as VRMC in Virginia until the Rock Ridge Clinic opens in the fall of 2023. To schedule an appointment, patients can visit oaduluth.com for 24/7 self-scheduling.