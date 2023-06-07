Kristen Walczak Named Manager of  St. Luke’s Chequamegon Clinic

St. Luke’s has named Kristen Walczak manager of St. Luke’s Chequamegon Clinic.

Walczak, who is originally from Moose Lake, earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from Rasmussen University. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, she served as general manager of Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua for three years, was an office manager at REM Arrowhead in Duluth for 11 years, and a financial eligibility specialist for Carlton County Public Health & Human Services for three years.

Outside of work, Walczak volunteers as treasurer on the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.