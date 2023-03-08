Kraus-Anderson Promotes Paul Noll to Preconstruction Services Manager

Kraus-Anderson Construction Company’s Duluth office promoted Paul Noll to preconstruction services manager. He will lead the Duluth office’s efforts in improving efficiency and consistency during a project’s design phase before construction begins.

As the preconstruction services manager, Noll will work with clients and internal stakeholders on all aspects of project planning, including developing cost estimates from conceptual to construction design phases, subcontractor engagement, identifying value engineering opportunities, performing labor and resources analysis, project scheduling and working with project managers to transition to construction phase operations.

Noll joined KA in 2015 as a project manager, where he has overseen projects in several building sectors, including K-12 education. Some of his noteworthy education projects include those in Minnesota for Rock Ridge Public Schools in Virginia, Duluth Public Schools in Duluth, Pine Island Public Schools in Pine Island, Cook County Public Schools in Grand Marais, and St. James Public School in St. James; and the School District of Superior in Superior, Wisconsin.