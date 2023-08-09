Kelly Crandall Promoted to Clinic Manager of St. Luke’s P.S. Rudie Medical Clinic and Denfeld Medical Clinic

St. Luke’s has promoted Kelly Crandall to clinic manager of St. Luke’s P.S. Rudie Medical Clinic and Denfeld Medical Clinic.

Crandall has been with St. Luke’s since 2008. Most recently, she has served as a clinic supervisor for five specialty clinics and St. Luke’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. She has also worked as a volunteer coordinator for St. Luke’s Hospice and St. Luke’s Home Care, as well as a clinical assistant and phlebotomist.

Crandall holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Health Care Administration degree from Concordia University, St. Paul, Minnesota.