SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie Lucas Named to the  TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023

639358564dd82d64de0f7d5a.jpg
Published December 14, 2022 12:07 AM
Share

Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota Executive Director, has been named by Twin Cities Business (TCB) to the  TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023. Julie has led MiningMinnesota as executive director since August  2022.

This statewide recognition will elevate conversations about responsible development and nonferrous  mining in Minnesota.

Mining and domestic mineral production are critical to the future of our state-a renewable future  starts in Minnesota.

Julie Lucas<div><span>Executive Director</span></div>TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023Julie Lucas, Rachel Johnson, Dave McMillan, Sumair Sheikh