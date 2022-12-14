Julie Lucas Named to the TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023
Julie Lucas, MiningMinnesota Executive Director, has been named by Twin Cities Business (TCB) to the TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023. Julie has led MiningMinnesota as executive director since August 2022.
This statewide recognition will elevate conversations about responsible development and nonferrous mining in Minnesota.
Mining and domestic mineral production are critical to the future of our state-a renewable future starts in Minnesota.