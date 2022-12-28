Jeorgia Fischer joins Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth

Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth is excited to welcome Jeorgia Fischer, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in urgent care.

“Nursing has been a passion of mine since I was very young,” said Fischer. “I worked many years in the ER, but felt I could learn more to better serve my patients. So I decided to become a nurse practitioner and am thrilled at this new opportunity to care for the community.”

Fischer received her Doctorate of Nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I truly believe in treating the person, not just the illness or the ailment,” said Fischer. “I look forward to carrying this out every day with my patient care.”

To see Fischer’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”