Jenna Dian joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic as rheumatology specialist

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is thrilled to welcome Jenna Dian, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in rheumatology. She’s a familiar face around the organization as she has worked at Essentia for 14 years as a registered nurse specializing in rheumatology.

“Having worked here for many years already, I’m very familiar with the positive work environment and culture,” said Dian. “I have been able to gain knowledge, experience and grow as a nurse here, plus Essentia provided so much support to further my education, so it was an easy choice to continue working here.”

Dian received her education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I am a good listener and when my patients come see me, they will have my full attention,” said Dian. “I want them to feel comfortable coming in so we can work as a team to establish the best possible care plan.”

To schedule an appointment with Dian, please call (218) 786-8888. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”