Jacque Volk Named Director of Northern Lakes Surgery Center

Northern Lakes Surgery Center welcomes Moose Lake Resident Jacque Volk as Director.

Volk is originally from Wrenshall. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and Master of Science in Nursing degree from Chamberlain University, Addison, Illinois. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the College of St. Scholastica.

Volk began her healthcare career as a licensed practical nurse and obtained a degree as a registered nurse from Hibbing Community College. Then she worked as a registered nurse in surgery, medical/surgical unit and intensive care. She also worked at Essentia Health-Sandstone in surgical services and then as Director of Surgical Services in Cloquet at Community Memorial Hospital for a combined total of 10 years of surgical leadership. She also serves as an adjunct nursing faculty member at Lake Superior College.

In her new role, Volk leads the Northern Lakes Surgery Center team by overseeing day-to-day operations of surgery, quality initiatives and patient experience.

Northern Lakes Surgery Center is a multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art surgery center that is set to open in early 2023. It will provide high-quality surgical care to those in the Moose Lake area. To learn more, visit NorthernLakesSurgery.com

Volk will also serve as St. Luke’s Director of Ambulatory Surgery.