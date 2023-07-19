Interventional radiology specialist Timothy Hovde joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center is proud to welcome Timothy Hovde, a certified physician assistant specializing in interventional radiology.

“Having a background in rural health and working in EMS, I have been impressed with Essentia,” said Hovde. “I’m looking forward to bringing compassionate and helpful care to patients in the Northland.”

Hovde received his education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“Interventional radiology allows me to care for patients using technologically advanced equipment in an effort to improve patient outcomes,” said Hovde. “I’m grateful that patients will entrust their care to me, and I look forward to working with them on their health care journey.”

To see Hovde’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”