Hospitalist Dr. Elizabeth Fleming joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center is proud to welcome Dr. Elizabeth Fleming, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and hospitalist.

“I chose Essentia Health because I wanted to practice at a respected hospital with extensive access to subspecialty care in my home state of Minnesota,” said Dr. Fleming. “I’m excited to provide care to the people of Duluth and the surrounding area.”

Dr. Fleming earned her medical degree from Des Moines University in Iowa. She completed her family medicine residency at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul and her hospitalist fellowship at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine.

“When I am with your loved one at the bedside, I am fully engaged in making sure that I have heard their story, gathered the evidence necessary to develop a plan of care for their specific situation and clearly communicated with both the patient and their loved ones,” said Dr. Fleming.

