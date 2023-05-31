Hanft Fride Announces New Associate Attorney Jessica McKnight

Duluth, MN: Hanft Fride is pleased to welcome Jessica McKnight to the firm as an associate attorney. McKnight joined the Hanft team in March 2023 and plans to focus her practice on business law. “Jessica brings a unique perspective to our business law practice,” said Jennifer Carey, President of Hanft Fride. “Her time spent in the technology industry prior to her legal education gives her first-hand insight into the intersection of business and the law.”

McKnight obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, where she served as the production Editor for the South Dakota Law Review for two years. She was also the Treasurer for the Business Law Society and a member of Women in Law while in law school.

Before pursuing her law degree, McKnight worked for nearly a decade at CCC Intelligent Solutions, a software company that provides data to auto body shops and auto insurance companies regarding vehicle valuation and repairs. McKnight’s department worked closely with the legal department on compliance issues, which inspired her to pursue a career in law.

McKnight is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association, the North Dakota State Bar Association, and the Minnesota Defense Lawyer’s Association.

Originally from South Dakota, McKnight now lives in Duluth, MN and is an avid marathon runner.

Hanft Fride has been a top-performing firm in the region for over 100 years. With a focus on client satisfaction, the legal team at Hanft Fride leverages experience and expertise to drive results for clients across many industries. From business transactions to litigation, family law to real estate and estate planning, and more, the legal team at Hanft Fride delivers high-quality services with high-value results. Learn more at hanftlaw.com