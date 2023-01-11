Hanft Fride Announces New Associate Attorney Jesse Smith

Hanft Fride is pleased to welcome Jesse Smith to the firm as an associate attorney. Smith joined the Hanft team in September 2022 and is concentrating his practice on business law, with a focus on business formation and operation, contracts, commercial litigation, and estate planning.

“Jesse is a valuable asset to our business law team,” said Jennifer Carey, President of Hanft Fride. “His experience with his family’s small business has provided a unique foundation for a business law practice, allowing him to relate to our clients’ experiences and help drive positive legal outcomes.”

Smith obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Law School, where he gained a variety of practical legal experiences. He worked directly on human rights cases across the U.S. as a certified student attorney through the UMN Law School’s Human Rights Litigation Clinic. Smith was also a teaching assistant for LAW 3000: Introduction to American Law and Legal Reasoning.

Smith also gained valuable experience through legal internships, including working with a death penalty appeals attorney, an internet domain name arbitration company, and a risk management/compliance company. He looks forward to leveraging this experience as an associate attorney at Hanft Fride.

Originally from the greater Twin Cities area, Smith now lives in Duluth, MN, and enjoys water-skiing, being disappointed by Minnesota sports, and discovering the endless activities and adventure of the North Shore.

About Hanft Fride

Hanft Fride has been a top-performing firm in the region for over 100 years. With a focus on client satisfaction, the legal team at Hanft Fride leverages experience and expertise to drive results for clients across many industries. From business transactions to litigation, family law to real estate and estate planning, and more, the legal team at Hanft Fride delivers high-quality services with high-value results. Learn more at hanftlaw.com.