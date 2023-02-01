Hanft Fride Announces Kimberly Brzezinski as Shareholder

Duluth, MN: Hanft Fride is pleased to announce that Kimberly Brzezinski has become the firm’s newest shareholder, effective January 1, 2023.

“Kim excels in her real estate law practice, and we are very pleased to welcome her as a shareholder. As a shareholder, Kim will continue to serve in her capacity as a valuable member of Hanft’s experienced real estate practice group,” said Jennifer Carey, President of Hanft Fride. “Kim is an excellent lawyer and leader, and we know she will uphold Hanft Fride’s values as a shareholder.”

Prior to re-joining Hanft Fride in 2021, Brzezinski served as the court-appointed Examiner of Titles for St. Louis County. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from the William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Focusing her career in the area of real estate, Brzezinski is a Real Property Specialist and is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association. She chairs the Real Property Section of the 11th District Bar Association. Additionally, Brzezinski is a member of the MSBA Real Property Section Council and the MSBA Real Property Section Title Standards Committee and a former member of the MSBA Real Property Section Legislative Committee.

Brzezinski has also served on the Board of Directors for the 11th District Bar Association, as treasurer of the Northeast Chapter of Minnesota Women Lawyers, and as chair of the Board of Directors for REA3D (Rails Endowment for Academic, Art and Athletic Development). Brzezinski has also taught real property law at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, and is a frequent lecturer for Minnesota Continuing Legal Education. About Hanft Fride:

Hanft Fride has been a top-performing firm in the region for over 100 years. With a focus on client satisfaction, the legal team at Hanft Fride leverages experience and expertise to drive results for clients across many industries. From business transactions to litigation, family law to real estate and estate planning, and more, the legal team at Hanft Fride delivers high-quality services with high-value results. Learn more at hanftlaw.com.