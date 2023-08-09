Hanft Fride Announces 2023 Super Lawyers

Duluth, MN: Hanft Fride is pleased to announce that several of its attorneys have earned recognition as Minnesota Super Lawyers, including Charles “Huck” Anderson, Jacob Baker, Jennifer Carey and Cheryl Prince.

“The Hanft Fride team is proud to have colleagues listed among the 2023 Super Lawyers. This recognition is a strong indicator of peer recognition and professional achievement,” said Jennifer Carey, President of Hanft Fride. “It is my honor to work alongside Huck, Jake, Cheryl and all of the other outstanding attorneys in our firm. We are proud to have Super Lawyers serving our clients, firm and the greater community.”

Charles “Huck” Andersen was named to the 2023 Minnesota Super Lawyers list, marking his 21st time earning this recognition. Andresen practices in the areas of residential and commercial real estate law, mining and mineral law, boundary and title correction matters and access and easement issues.

Jacob Baker has been recognized repeatedly by Minnesota Super Lawyers, and this year marks his 14th time on the list. He practices in estate planning, probate, trust administration and family law.

Jennifer Carey has been named to the 2023 Minnesota Super Lawyers list for the 20th consecutive year. Carey has also been named to the Top 100: 2023 Minnesota Super Lawyers and Top 50: 2023 Women Minnesota Super Lawyers top lists. Carey focuses her practice in the areas of real estate development and estate planning.

Cheryl Prince was named to the 2023 Minnesota Super Lawyers list for the 18th consecutive year. Prince practices family law, handling cases involving both simple and complex property division, maintenance and custody issues. She also serves as a mediator in a wide range of disputes.Super Lawyers is part of Thomson Reuters and selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process on an annual and state-by-state basis. The objective of the program is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Only 5% of attorneys are selected for the Super Lawyers list.

Congratulations to all the attorneys that received recognition in 2023.

Hanft Fride has been a top-performing firm in the region for over 100 years. With a focus on client satisfaction, the legal team at Hanft Fride leverages experience and expertise to drive results for clients across many industries. From business transactions to litigation, family law to real estate and estate planning, and more, the legal team at Hanft Fride delivers high-quality services with high-value results. Learn more at hanftlaw.com.