Greg Sandau hired as Senior Commercial Banker in Hibbing

National Bank of Commerce (NBC), continues its growth and expansion with the addition of a new associate, hiring Greg Sandau as an SVP - Senior Commercial Banker. Greg Sandau earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He started his banking career right out of college, holding positions at both Wells Fargo and most recently, Frandsen Bank & Trust as a Community Bank President. Greg stated, “I look forward to actively serving my community and local partners. It’s exciting to work for an organization like NBC. We have a shared vision to create success in the lives of our customers and communities, and I can’t wait to get started.” Greg will work out of the Hibbing branch, located at 2521 First Ave. In his free time, Greg volunteers with several organizations, such as the City of Virginia - Friends of the Olcott Fountain, Habitat for Humanity, and the Humane Society. Brad Roden EVP - Chief Banking Officer, stated “We’re thrilled to add Greg to our commercial banking team. His experience in banking and community connections is just what we were looking for. We know that Greg will provide exceptional customer service to the Iron Range communities. This is an exciting move for our growing Hibbing team!”