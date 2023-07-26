Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney, P.A. Partner Tracy A. Schramm Earns ABOTA Membership

Tracy A. Schramm, a partner in the Duluth-based office of Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney, P.A., has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. With chapters in all 50 states, ABOTA is one of the nation’s most effective organizations in championing the ethics, professionalism, and principles of the legal profession. Members in this prestigious, invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion.

Ms. Schramm dedicates her practice to representing healthcare, legal, and other professionals in malpractice matters in the state and federal courts in Minnesota and Wisconsin and before professional licensing boards in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She also advises healthcare providers and entities regarding credentialing and HIPAA-related matters.

Ms. Schramm is a graduate of Hamline University School of Law with an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney, P.A. has offices in St. Paul and Duluth and focuses on providing skillful and experienced representation in the defense of medical, legal, and professional malpractice matters throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. More information is available on the firm’s website at www.goklawfirm.com