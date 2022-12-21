Family medicine specialist Sydney Cornock joins Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic

The Essentia Health-West Duluth Clinic is thrilled to welcome Sydney Cornock, who specializes in family medicine.

“I appreciate the supportive, team-like environment the West Duluth clinic offers,” said Cornock. “I value its commitment to the community of Duluth and am pleased to aid in the mission to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.”

Cornock received her education from Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky, and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“I look forward to meeting new patients and forming trusting relationships with them,” said Cornock. “I will do my best to serve individual needs, specific to each patient.”

To schedule an appointment with Cornock, please call (218) 786-3500. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”