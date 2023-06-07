Family medicine specialist Kelly Sweet joins Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic

The Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic is excited to welcome Kelly Sweet, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, who specializes in family medicine.

“Essentia stands out above the rest for a number of reasons,” said Sweet. “I know they support their employees, and by doing that it puts me in the best position to provide optimal care to my patients.”

Sweet received her education from the University of Cincinnati and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“I have a diverse nursing background with a heavy focus in obstetrics, women’s health and pediatrics,” said Sweet. “With my family medicine education I am able to care for a variety of patients and I look forward to helping them achieve their health goals.”

To schedule an appointment with Sweet, please call (715) 817-7100. To schedule online or to see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”