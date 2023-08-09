Essentia Health’s downtown Duluth hospitals ranked among the best in the country

As Essentia Health transitions to its replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center, patients can rest easy knowing they will be receiving care in one of the most highly ranked hospitals in the nation. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has released 2023 ratings for health care facilities as part of its Care Compare program, and Essentia Health’s hospitals in downtown Duluth rank among the finest.

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center and Essentia Health-Duluth both earned a five-star rating, the best possible score for a health care facility. Of the more than 4,600 hospitals rated nationwide by CMS, only about 10.4% garnered five stars. This is a direct result of our highly skilled care teams, including nurses, providers, technicians, therapists and others who live out our values every day and provide world-class care to our patients.

CMS’ ratings are based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, like the patient experience, providing timely and effective care, readmission rates, mortality and safety.

“First and foremost, thank you to our exceptional teams and colleagues whose commitment to providing the highest quality health care in the communities we are privileged to serve shines brightly with these results,” said Dr. Bill Heegaard, Essentia’s East Market president. “The outstanding CMS ratings for St. Mary’s Medical Center and Essentia Health-Duluth demonstrate our ongoing commitment to continuously improving our patients’ and communities’ health and safety.”

This is the second consecutive year St. Mary’s Medical Center has received the highest possible rating. In addition to our two Duluth hospitals, Essentia Health-Fargo also earned five stars.