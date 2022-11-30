Essentia Health welcomes cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Siva Krothapalli

Essentia Health is excited to welcome Dr. Siva Krothapalli, a cardiac electrophysiologist who will practice at the Duluth clinic and St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked for Essentia from 2017-21 before spending time at the University of Alabama in Birmingham as an Assistant Professor. He’s excited to return to the Northland.

“When my wife finished her training and we were looking for a job together, we decided to come back to Duluth,” said Dr. Krothapalli. “We knew the community and the strength of the program at Essentia and are thrilled to be back.”

Dr. Krothapalli earned his medical degree from Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, India. He completed his residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and his fellowship in Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

“I would like my patients to know that I am a part of their team and my goal is to ensure they can get back to doing what they love,” said Dr. Krothapalli.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Krothapalli with Essentia Cardiac Electrophysiology, please call (218) 786-4000. To see his full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”