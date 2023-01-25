Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth welcomes DeeAnn Hogenson

DeeAnn Hogenson, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in urgent care, is excited to continue her health care career at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth.

“I have worked for Essentia in a variety of roles and am always impressed by the caring staff,” said Hogenson. “I am impressed by the variety of specialties Essentia offers and the advanced technology available to care for our communities. I’m excited to grow my practice here.”

Hogenson received her education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I have lived and worked in the Twin Ports community all my life,” said Hogenson. “I look forward to continuing to serve and care for the people in the area as I have done throughout my career.”

To see Hogenson’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”