Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic welcomes internal medicine specialist Rhiannon Cullip

Rhiannon Cullip, a certified physician assistant specializing in internal medicine, is proud to join the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic.

“I have always had a passion for and been a proponent of preventive health, nutrition and staying active,” said Cullip. “I strive to work with my patients to allow them to build a strong and healthy foundation and lifestyle.”

Cullip received her medical education from Grand Valley State University in Traverse City, Michigan. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“My goal is to meet you wherever you are at in your health journey,” said Cullip. “I am here to listen, work to set attainable goals together and consider not just the health issue on its own, but your entire story to provide you the most effective care.”

To schedule an appointment with Cullip, please call (715) 817-7100. To schedule online or see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”