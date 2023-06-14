Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic welcomes family medicine specialist Katie Howard

Katie Howard, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, is looking forward to joining the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic.

“I worked for Essentia 10 years ago when I was starting my nursing career,” said Howard. “I fell in love with how Essentia treats its patients and what the company stands for. I’m excited to be part of the organization again.”

Howard received her medical education from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I care deeply about my patients and truly want to see them living their best and healthiest lives,” said Howard. “I am here to help them reach their goals in any way I can.”

To schedule an appointment with Howard, please call (715) 817-7100. To schedule online or to see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”