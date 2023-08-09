Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic welcomes behavioral health specialist Lucas Scherer

Lucas Scherer, a licensed independent social worker, is excited to join the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic, where he will specialize in behavioral health.

“I wanted to be part of a well-structured team where we all have defined and distinct roles and are able to work together for the shared purpose of providing great patient care,” said Scherer. “I feel I found that at Essentia and am looking forward to serving patients in the region.”

Scherer received his education from the College of St. Scholastica. He said he is driven to help his patients based on his own life experiences and his desire to help others.

“I enjoy helping those struggling with depression and anxiety to identify and reframe the negative and distorted impressions they have of themselves and the world around them,” said Scherer. “Starting therapy is difficult, but I want my patients to know I’m here to help and make it a welcoming and soothing process.”

To schedule an appointment with Scherer, please call (715) 817-7100. To see his full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”