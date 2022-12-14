Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes toxicology and emergency medicine specialist Dr. Nathan Kunzler

Dr. Nathan Kunzler, a toxicologist and emergency medicine specialist, is proud to join Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center.

“The culture at Essentia is one of kindness,” said Dr. Kunzler. “The chance to join the organization and be part of the growing practice of toxicology is exciting, and I look forward to being a part of it here in the Northland.”

Dr. Kunzler earned his medical degree from the New York University Medical Center. He completed his emergency medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and his fellowship at HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education in St. Paul.

“My goal is to help patients feel better about their health and make the process seem less overwhelming,” said Dr. Kunzler. “I look forward to working with my patients as a team to establish healthy and positive outcomes with their care.”

To see Dr. Kunzler’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”