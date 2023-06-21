Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes hospitalist specialist Ashley Aretz

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center is proud to welcome Ashley Aretz, a certified physician assistant specializing in hospitalist services. She has spent the last three and a half years working in a variety of roles at Essentia and is excited for this new challenge.

“I enjoy the fact that St. Mary’s is a regional hospital serving patients from both urban and rural backgrounds,” said Aretz. “I had the opportunity to do some of my training here and fell in love with both the organization and the area. I’m looking forward to joining the team.”

Aretz received her education from Augsburg University in Minneapolis and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“Hospital medicine interests me because it spans a broad scope of medicine, across multiple specialties and working with both acute and chronic conditions,” said Aretz. “I want to know my patient’s stories and help develop a care plan based on their individual needs.”

