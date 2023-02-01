Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes hospitalist Dr. Christopher Baker

Dr. Christopher Baker is excited to join Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he will practice as a hospitalist.

“I chose to join Essentia because of the great hospitalist department and all the fun outdoor activities the area offers,” said Dr. Baker.

Dr. Baker earned his medical degree from the University of Colorado in Denver. He completed his residency at the University of Minnesota and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

“I care very much about each patient I take care of and strive to listen to them and treat them with respect,” said Dr. Baker.

To see Dr. Baker’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”