Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes cardiology specialist Jacob Naslund

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center is proud to welcome Jacob Naslund, a certified physician assistant specializing in cardiology.

“I was born at Essentia, have always received my care here and my first two jobs were here,” said Naslund. “Through that, I have gotten to know a lot of people working here and have always wanted to be part of the team.”

Naslund received his education from the College of St. Scholastica. He has spent time working as a telemetry technician learning about heart rhythms and has had a lot of exposure to heart health through his mom, Leslee Naslund, who is a nurse practitioner specializing in cardiology at Essentia.

“I am always willing to go the extra mile and, if I cannot provide the answer, I will find the person who can,” said the younger Naslund.

To schedule an appointment with him, please call (218) 786-4000. To see his full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”