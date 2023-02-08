Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes bariatric surgery specialist Dr. Ryan Lussenden

Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center is proud to welcome Dr. Ryan Lussenden, who specializes in bariatric surgery, a specialty that involves making changes to the digestive system to help patients lose weight.

“Essentia has the resources and staff to provide my patients with top-notch care,” said Dr. Lussenden. “I’m excited at the prospect of working with a friendly and excited team of health care professionals.”

Dr. Lussenden earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College in New York. He completed his residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and his fellowship at Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts.

“I love seeing the dramatic lifestyle changes and health improvements that come with the help of a safe surgery,” said Dr. Lussenden. “It often helps patients decrease their medications and increase their energy all while improving their health. It’s exciting to play an integral role in this part of their health care journey.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Lussenden, please call (218) 786-7830. To see his full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”