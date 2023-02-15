Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic welcomes family medicine specialist Kyle Osmundson

Kyle Osmundson, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic. He has spent the last 10 years working at St. Mary’s Medical Center and is looking forward to this new role.

Osmundson received his education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I will always prioritize what is best for my patients and their families,” said Osmundson. “I look forward to working together to make a plan of care that is appropriate and will help you get better or stay healthy.”

To schedule an appointment with Osmundson, please call (218) 576-0200. To see his full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”