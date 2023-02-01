Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic welcomes family medicine specialist Katherine Huber

The Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic is excited to welcome Katherine Huber, a certified physician assistant specializing in family medicine.

“I was drawn to Essentia for its emphasis on community and collaboration among providers and patients,” said Huber. “I did some of my training here and felt welcomed by everyone from day one, and I’m excited to start my career in that same environment.”

Huber received her education from Augsburg College in Minneapolis and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“I value working as a team with my patients and their families to create a comfortable environment that helps them navigate their health,” said Huber. “I enjoy providing education and will always strive to make sure my patients leave validated and empowered in their health care journey.”

To schedule an appointment with Huber, please call (218) 576-0100. To schedule online or to see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”