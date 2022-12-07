Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic welcomes family medicine specialist Dr. Claire Campbell

Dr. Claire Campbell, a family medicine specialist, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Lakeside clinic. She previously worked at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Brainerd Clinic.

“I was drawn to Essentia because I greatly admire its core values of teamwork, joy, stewardship, justice, quality, hospitality and respect,” said Dr. Campbell. “These are values that I feel are essential to providing excellent patient care.”

Dr. Campbell earned her medical degree from Trinity School of Medicine in in St. Vincent. She completed her family medicine residency at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

“I enjoy practicing family medicine because I am able to connect with people and help them grow and transition through different stages in their life,” said Dr. Campbell. “I look forward to joining my patients on their healthcare journey so they can live a healthy and fulfilling life.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Campbell, please call (218) 786-3550. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”