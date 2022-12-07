Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes vascular surgery specialist Kailee Holmes

Kailee Holmes, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in vascular surgery, is thrilled to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.

“I was drawn to practice at Essentia because I am a firm believer in teamwork and collaborative care - both of which are core values for Essentia,” said Holmes. “I am excited to join the team and provide quality care to our patients.”

Holmes received her education from Walden University and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“I have a true passion for helping others and I am truly grateful for the opportunities I have had throughout my career to help provide high-quality health care,” said Holmes. “This profession is my calling and I hope my patients take comfort in knowing that I am truly caring for them during their most difficult times.”

To schedule an appointment with Holmes, please call (218) 786-8318. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”