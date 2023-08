Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes vascular surgery specialist Amber Carrington

Amber Carrington, a certified physician assistant specializing in vascular surgery, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.

β€œI know the culture at Essentia is driven to provide patient-centered care,” said Carrington. β€œI look forward to providing high-quality care to my patients.”

Carrington received her education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

β€œI have experience working in critical care,” said Carrington. β€œI was drawn to vascular surgery for the complexity and challenge, and I look forward to working with my patients to help them live a healthy life.”

To schedule an appointment with Carrington, please call (218) 786-8318. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on β€œDoctors & Providers.”