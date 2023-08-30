Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes vascular surgery specialist Amber Carrington

Amber Carrington, a certified physician assistant specializing in vascular surgery, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.

“I know the culture at Essentia is driven to provide patient-centered care,” said Carrington. “I look forward to providing high-quality care to my patients.”

Carrington received her education from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“I have experience working in critical care,” said Carrington. “I was drawn to vascular surgery for the complexity and challenge, and I look forward to working with my patients to help them live a healthy life.”

To schedule an appointment with Carrington, please call (218) 786-8318. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”