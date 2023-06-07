Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes rheumatology specialist Amanda Zerr

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome Amanda Zerr, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner who specializes in rheumatology.

“I chose to join Essentia because I have been impressed by its resources and collegiality,” said Zerr. “I have several close family members with auto-immune conditions and have witnessed the impact it can have on day-to-day life. Therefore, I am personally invested in making a difference in the lives of patients living with rheumatologic diseases.”

Zerr received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“I treat patients how I would want my family members to be treated,” said Zerr. “We are a team and I value their opinions and concerns as part of the shared decision-making process when it comes to formalizing their treatment plan. I always want my patients to have a solid understanding of their disease process, feel comfortable enough to ask questions and feel supported navigating the health care system.”

To schedule an appointment with Zerr, please call (218) 786-8888. To schedule online, or to see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”