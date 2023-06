Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes rheumatology specialist Amanda Zerr

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome Amanda Zerr, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner who specializes in rheumatology.

β€œI chose to join Essentia because I have been impressed by its resources and collegiality,” said Zerr. β€œI have several close family members with auto-immune conditions and have witnessed the impact it can have on day-to-day life. Therefore, I am personally invested in making a difference in the lives of patients living with rheumatologic diseases.”

Zerr received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

β€œI treat patients how I would want my family members to be treated,” said Zerr. β€œWe are a team and I value their opinions and concerns as part of the shared decision-making process when it comes to formalizing their treatment plan. I always want my patients to have a solid understanding of their disease process, feel comfortable enough to ask questions and feel supported navigating the health care system.”

To schedule an appointment with Zerr, please call (218) 786-8888. To schedule online, or to see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on β€œDoctors & Providers.”