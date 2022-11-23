Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes rheumatologist Dr. Vishnuteja Devalla

Dr. Vishnuteja Devalla is proud to start welcoming patients at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where he will specialize in rheumatology. He has spent the last year working at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

“I recognize the value of community-based care,” said Dr. Devalla. “And Essentia’s strong foundation in the communities it serves is what drew me here.”

Dr. Devalla earned his medical degree from the Trinity School of Medicine in Roswell, Georgia. He completed his residency at Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Science in Cincinnati. He also completed his fellowship in rheumatology at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

“Working in rheumatology allows me to form a strong bond with my patients because oftentimes their health care needs are complex and challenging,” said Dr. Devalla. “I look forward to forming that bond with my patients and making a difference in their lives.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Devalla, call (218) 786-8888. To see his full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”