Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes physiatry specialist Erin Motley

Erin Motley, a certified physician assistant who specializes in physiatry, is looking forward to joining the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.

“The tradition of strong, quality patient care while emphasizing the values of teamwork, respect, hospitality, joy, justice and stewardship drew me to Essentia,” said Motley. “Growing up in a community that helped care for me has driven me to give back and take care of my community.”

Motley received her education from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“I’m looking forward to making the needed interventions in patient’s lives to help them achieve personal goals and improve their function,” said Motley.

To schedule an appointment with Motley, please call (218) 786-3380. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”