Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes pediatrician Dr. Rachel Singh

Dr. Rachel Singh, a pediatrician, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.

“I joined Essentia Health because I really like the current pediatrics group, and I want to contribute to this practice growing and serving the community,” said Dr. Singh. “I enjoy practicing pediatrics because I love interacting with kids of all ages and am inspired by their resiliency.”

Dr. Singh earned her medical degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She completed her residency at the University of Massachusetts in Worcester and is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. She has an interest in preventative health and nutrition and is also certified in culinary medicine.

“I enjoy partnering with parents and caregivers to help offer guidance and solutions to promote their child’s health,” said Dr. Singh. “I have some personal experience as a patient with a history of chronic illness, so I can empathize and do my best to help families navigate the health system.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Singh, please call (218) 786-3400. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”