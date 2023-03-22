Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes optometrist Dr. Katrina Erickson

Dr. Katrina Erickson, an optometrist, is looking forward to joining the eye-care team at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.

“I really feel like Essentia’s values, as they relate to patient care, align with me personally,” said Dr. Erickson. “I look forward to practicing them daily as I care for my patients.”

Dr. Erickson earned her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Optometry in Bloomington.

“I am compassionate and empathetic and I truly understand how important a person’s vision is to them,” said Dr. Erickson. “I look forward to working together as a team to make sure my patients receive the care they deserve and need.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Erickson, please call (218) 786-3937. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”