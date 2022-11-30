Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes nephrology specialist Ijeoma Ugochukwu

Ijeoma Ugochukwu, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in nephrology, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.

“Essentia has a stellar reputation in Minnesota, Wisconsin and throughout the upper Midwest,” said Ugochukwu. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue to advance the mission of the organization and serve the patient population of the Northland.”

Ugochukwu received her education from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.

“I strive to provide family-centered care by building relationships with patients and collaborating with their families to ensure their unique needs are addressed,” said Ugochukwu.

To schedule an appointment with Ugochukwu, please call (218) 786-3093.