Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes hospitalist Dr. Thomas Greenwood

Dr. Thomas Greenwood, a hospitalist and doctor of osteopathic medicine, is thrilled to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.

“Essentia Health is incredibly well-resourced with many specialties, and I look forward to utilizing those resources to help my patients,” said Dr. Greenwood. “Its hospitalist-mentorship program also offers additional support and guidance to help me become the best clinician I can be for my patients.”

Dr. Greenwood earned his medical degree from Pacific Northwest University in Yakima, Washington. He completed his residency at Central Washington Family Medicine Residency and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

To see Dr. Greenwood’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”