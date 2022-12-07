Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes general surgery specialist Katie Sherman

Katie Sherman, a certified physician assistant specializing in general surgery, is thrilled to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.

“I joined Essentia because I was impressed by the care my family and I received within the system,” said Sherman. “As I learned more about the organization, I was attracted to its high level of competency, enthusiasm, collaboration and support. I found it to be a place with high accountability and integrity.”

Sherman received her education from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“I ventured into the medical field because of a traumatic experience with one of my children,” said Sherman. “I was, and continue to be, on the other side of the health care curtain. As a family member, I know how essential it is to listen to patients, to show that they are heard and cared for, and to serve their unique healthcare needs.”

