Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes gastroenterology specialist Mara Olinger

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome certified physician assistant Mara Olinger, who specializes in gastroenterology. She did her training at Essentia and is excited to begin working for the organization.

“I chose Essentia because I agree with its values and mission,” said Mara. “I look forward to providing exceptional care to my patients.”

Mara received her education from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Previously, she worked for Essentia as a family medicine specialist.

“I chose gastroenterology because I have a true passion for this area of medicine and I feel like this field of work is very rewarding,” said Mara. “This specialty allows me to manage both acute and chronic conditions while creating meaningful relationships with my patients and focusing on their particular concerns.”

To schedule an appointment with Mara, please call (218) 786-3985. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”